Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,936 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 199,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $43,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $84,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $43,770.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $189.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

