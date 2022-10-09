Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after buying an additional 163,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $284.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

