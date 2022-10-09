Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,672 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.6 %

BJ stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.