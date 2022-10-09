DUSD Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13,318.42 (DUSD)

DUSD Network (DUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One DUSD Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DUSD Network has a market cap of $13,318.42 and approximately $38,826.00 worth of DUSD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DUSD Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DUSD Network Profile

DUSD Network’s launch date was July 6th, 2021. The Reddit community for DUSD Network is https://reddit.com/r/dusdnetwork. DUSD Network’s official Twitter account is @dusdnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DUSD Network is dusd.network. DUSD Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dusd.network.

Buying and Selling DUSD Network

According to CryptoCompare, “DUSD Network (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DUSD Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DUSD Network is 0.00002591 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dusd.network/.”

