Dvision Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $442,352.00 (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $442,352.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003227 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10544476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network launched on October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,724,316 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network.

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.