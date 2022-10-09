DXdao Hits Market Cap of $17.72 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One DXdao token can currently be purchased for approximately $359.26 or 0.01850405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $4,462.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DXdao Profile

DXdao’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,320 tokens. The Reddit community for DXdao is https://reddit.com/r/dxdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao (DXD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DXdao has a current supply of 148,977 with 49,320 in circulation. The last known price of DXdao is 358.26471696 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,771.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dxdao.eth.link.”

