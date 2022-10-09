Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 539 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $3,695,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of WM opened at $155.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

