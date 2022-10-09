Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 8,021 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 304,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 523,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHML opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.41 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.