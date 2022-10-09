Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Shares of ACN opened at $259.71 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

