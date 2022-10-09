Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $194.63 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $193.41 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.89.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

