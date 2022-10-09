Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $496.09 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

