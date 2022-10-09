Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $214.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

