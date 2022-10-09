Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,561 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 57,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 472.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 62,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $116.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

