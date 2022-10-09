Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,395,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,222,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,090,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

