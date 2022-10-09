Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 27,757 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,757 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,491,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 110.3% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 511.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 321,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 268,470 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $44.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

