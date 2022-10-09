Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.24 and a 200 day moving average of $514.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

