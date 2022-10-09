Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 726 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $226.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.16. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

