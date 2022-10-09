Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 812 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.9% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 73,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,564,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 348,985 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,228,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,772,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $187,284,000 after purchasing an additional 709,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

