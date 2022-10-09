Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 159 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $197,480,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after acquiring an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

