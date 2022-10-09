Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 22,253 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,253 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

