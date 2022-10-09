Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 426 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $128.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

