Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 498 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $49.38 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $50.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63.

