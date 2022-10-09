Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 578 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

OMFS stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.