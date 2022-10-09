Dynamite Hits One Day Volume of $24,868.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $3,958.18 and approximately $24,868.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite’s total supply is 724,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,525 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is www.dynft.io. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ddynmt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynamite (DYNMT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dynamite has a current supply of 724,232 with 385,525.4 in circulation. The last known price of Dynamite is 0.01105802 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $19,059.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dynft.io/.”

