e-Gulden (EFL) Market Cap Hits $849,042.96

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $849,042.96 and $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00275264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001362 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003297 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00029423 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001218 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,797 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,646 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

