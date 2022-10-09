e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.88

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.88 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 18.56 ($0.22). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 19.45 ($0.24), with a volume of 19,315 shares changing hands.
e-therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.86. The company has a market capitalization of £113.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.44. The company has a current ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
About e-therapeutics
e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.
