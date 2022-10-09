eaglecoin One Day Volume Reaches $14,428.00 (ELC)

eaglecoin (ELC) traded 98.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One eaglecoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eaglecoin has a total market cap of $8,701.36 and approximately $14,428.00 worth of eaglecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eaglecoin has traded down 99.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00275056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001363 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029519 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001215 BTC.

eaglecoin (ELC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2021. eaglecoin’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens. eaglecoin’s official website is eaglecoin.info. The official message board for eaglecoin is twitter.com/eaglecoin9. eaglecoin’s official Twitter account is @eaglecoin9 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eaglecoin (ELC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. eaglecoin has a current supply of 29,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of eaglecoin is 0.00030003 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eaglecoin.info.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eaglecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eaglecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eaglecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

