Edgeless (EDG) Price Tops $0.0420 on Major Exchanges

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $3,986.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was October 14th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is https://reddit.com/r/edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless (EDG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edgeless has a current supply of 132,046,997 with 122,146,967 in circulation. The last known price of Edgeless is 0.04171149 USD and is up 10.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,166.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edgeless.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

