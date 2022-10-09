Effort Economy (EFFORT) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,000.00

Effort Economy (EFFORT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Effort Economy has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Effort Economy has a total market cap of $95,182.64 and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Effort Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effort Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001840 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.01620509 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Effort Economy Token Profile

Effort Economy (EFFORT) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Effort Economy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,601,364 tokens. Effort Economy’s official website is efforteconomy.io. Effort Economy’s official Twitter account is @efforteconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Effort Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Effort Economy (EFFORT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Effort Economy has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Effort Economy is 0.01234641 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,161.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://efforteconomy.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effort Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effort Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effort Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

