eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of eGain stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Featured Articles

