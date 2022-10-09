eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.

eGain Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of EGAN opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Get eGain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.