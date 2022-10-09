eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.
eGain Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of EGAN opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.