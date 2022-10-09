Egretia (EGT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Egretia (EGT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $28,148.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Egretia has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003227 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10544476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is https://reddit.com/r/egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io.

Egretia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia (EGT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Egretia has a current supply of 8,000,000,000 with 4,218,701,581.8676558 in circulation. The last known price of Egretia is 0.00040062 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,852.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://egretia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.