Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 952,955 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $115,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

