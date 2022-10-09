Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Cap Achieves $1,597.28

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $1,597.28 and $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark’s genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com. The Reddit community for Electrum Dark is https://reddit.com/r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark (ELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Electrum Dark has a current supply of 3,900,000 with 3,899,312.2 in circulation. The last known price of Electrum Dark is 0.00076137 USD and is down -61.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://electrumdark.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

