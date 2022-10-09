Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after buying an additional 740,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after buying an additional 740,817 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after buying an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,521,000 after buying an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

