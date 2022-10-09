ElevenToken (ELVN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,788.00

ElevenToken (ELVN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. ElevenToken has a market cap of $136,014.82 and $85,788.00 worth of ElevenToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ElevenToken has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One ElevenToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ElevenToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ElevenToken

ElevenToken’s launch date was December 31st, 2022. ElevenToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,390,000 tokens. The official message board for ElevenToken is medium.com/@11minutes. ElevenToken’s official Twitter account is @elvngroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ElevenToken is https://reddit.com/r/11minutesnft. The official website for ElevenToken is elevenminutes.io.

ElevenToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ElevenToken (ELVN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ElevenToken has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ElevenToken is 0.00242982 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $114,873.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elevenminutes.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ElevenToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ElevenToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ElevenToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ElevenToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ElevenToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.