Elitium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $639,987.00 (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Elitium token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004679 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and approximately $639,987.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elitium has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,916,379 tokens. The official message board for Elitium is www.elitium.io/blog. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is https://reddit.com/r/elitium.

Elitium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium (EUM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elitium has a current supply of 332,200,000 with 27,916,378.50567464 in circulation. The last known price of Elitium is 0.89922808 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $216,947.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elitium.io.”

