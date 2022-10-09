Elk Finance (ELK) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Elk Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elk Finance has a market cap of $368,482.63 and approximately $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Elk Finance Profile

Elk Finance’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 tokens. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/elkfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elk Finance is medium.com/elk-finance. Elk Finance’s official website is elk.finance.

Elk Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elk Finance (ELK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elk Finance has a current supply of 4,242,424 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Elk Finance is 0.19699274 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $92,797.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elk.finance.”

