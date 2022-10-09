ELON BUYS TWITTER Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $73,356.86 (EBT)

ELON BUYS TWITTER (EBT) traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. ELON BUYS TWITTER has a market capitalization of $73,356.86 and $28,856.00 worth of ELON BUYS TWITTER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELON BUYS TWITTER has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar. One ELON BUYS TWITTER token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELON BUYS TWITTER alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ELON BUYS TWITTER Token Profile

ELON BUYS TWITTER’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. ELON BUYS TWITTER’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for ELON BUYS TWITTER is https://reddit.com/r/elontwitter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ELON BUYS TWITTER is medium.com/@elonbuystwitter. ELON BUYS TWITTER’s official Twitter account is @elonbuyst. The official website for ELON BUYS TWITTER is www.elontwitter.net.

Buying and Selling ELON BUYS TWITTER

According to CryptoCompare, “ELON BUYS TWITTER (EBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ELON BUYS TWITTER has a current supply of 999,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELON BUYS TWITTER is 0.00000073 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,213.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.elontwitter.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELON BUYS TWITTER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELON BUYS TWITTER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELON BUYS TWITTER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELON BUYS TWITTER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELON BUYS TWITTER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.