ElonBank Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $428.78 (ELONBANK)

ElonBank (ELONBANK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ElonBank token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ElonBank has a total market cap of $428.78 and approximately $64,563.00 worth of ElonBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ElonBank has traded down 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ElonBank’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. ElonBank’s total supply is 8,261,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. ElonBank’s official message board is medium.com/@elonbank. ElonBank’s official website is elonbank.io. ElonBank’s official Twitter account is @elonbankbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ElonBank (ELONBANK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ElonBank has a current supply of 8,261,073.04424 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ElonBank is 0.00423911 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elonbank.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ElonBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ElonBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ElonBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

