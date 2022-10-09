ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ELONGATE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ELONGATE

ELONGATE’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 tokens. The official message board for ELONGATE is forum.elongate.cc. The official website for ELONGATE is www.elongate.cc. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/elongatetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ELONGATE

According to CryptoCompare, “ELONGATE (ELONGATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ELONGATE has a current supply of 569,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELONGATE is 0.00000001 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $728.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elongate.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELONGATE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELONGATE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELONGATE using one of the exchanges listed above.

