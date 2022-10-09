Elon’s Marvin (MARVIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,275.00

Elon’s Marvin (MARVIN) traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Elon’s Marvin has a market cap of $256,288.92 and approximately $73,275.00 worth of Elon’s Marvin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elon’s Marvin token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elon’s Marvin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Elon’s Marvin Token Profile

Elon’s Marvin launched on October 9th, 2021. Elon’s Marvin’s total supply is 19,696,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,969,239 tokens. Elon’s Marvin’s official Twitter account is @marvintoken. Elon’s Marvin’s official website is www.elonsmarvin.com. The Reddit community for Elon’s Marvin is https://reddit.com/r/marvintoken. Elon’s Marvin’s official message board is linktr.ee/marvintoken.

Elon’s Marvin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elon’s Marvin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elon’s Marvin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elon’s Marvin using one of the exchanges listed above.

