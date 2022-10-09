ELYSIA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.27 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ELYSIA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $610,856.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s launch date was September 11th, 2018. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,848,320,804 tokens. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/elysia-magazine. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.land. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @elysia_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELYSIA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELYSIA (EL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELYSIA has a current supply of 6,875,950,600 with 3,231,133,910.431949 in circulation. The last known price of ELYSIA is 0.00266172 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $206,579.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elysia.land/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

