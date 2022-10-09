Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) vs. Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Financial Survey

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) and Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Encore Capital Group and Mill City Ventures III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group $1.61 billion 0.68 $350.78 million $13.88 3.32 Mill City Ventures III $2.66 million 4.54 $2.83 million N/A N/A

Encore Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group 24.34% 31.28% 8.68% Mill City Ventures III 33.62% 10.58% 8.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Encore Capital Group and Mill City Ventures III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $79.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.31%. Given Encore Capital Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than Mill City Ventures III.

Summary

Encore Capital Group beats Mill City Ventures III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the provision of early stage collection, business process outsourcing, and contingent collection services, as well as debt servicing and other portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

