Encyclopedia wTa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,305.00 (ENCwTa)

Encyclopedia wTa (ENCwTa) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Encyclopedia wTa token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Encyclopedia wTa has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Encyclopedia wTa has a market cap of $96,672.53 and $12,305.00 worth of Encyclopedia wTa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Encyclopedia wTa alerts:

Encyclopedia wTa Token Profile

Encyclopedia wTa launched on April 19th, 2022. Encyclopedia wTa’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Encyclopedia wTa’s official message board is encyclopediawta.medium.com. The Reddit community for Encyclopedia wTa is https://reddit.com/r/encyclopediawta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Encyclopedia wTa is www.encyclopedia.ws. Encyclopedia wTa’s official Twitter account is @encyclopediawta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Encyclopedia wTa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Encyclopedia wTa (ENCwTa) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Encyclopedia wTa has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Encyclopedia wTa is 0.01724613 USD and is down -8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49,537.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.encyclopedia.ws.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Encyclopedia wTa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Encyclopedia wTa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Encyclopedia wTa using one of the exchanges listed above.

