Energy Ledger Price Tops $0.0501 (ELX)

Energy Ledger (ELX) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Energy Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energy Ledger has traded 99.7% lower against the US dollar. Energy Ledger has a total market cap of $35.74 million and $49,634.00 worth of Energy Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energy Ledger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Energy Ledger Coin Profile

Energy Ledger launched on December 26th, 2020. Energy Ledger’s total supply is 714,000,000 coins. The official website for Energy Ledger is energyledger.com. Energy Ledger’s official Twitter account is @energy_ledger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energy Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Ledger Inc. seeks to make ELX the standard software development platform for energy value trade on the blockchain. The goal and intent of creating this generalized crypto commodity are to create a cryptocurrency that can be utilized by the energy industry to manage oil containers and to incentivize the long term storage of crude oil through investment in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energy Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.