Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.29.

Enerplus stock opened at C$22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.03. Enerplus has a one year low of C$10.63 and a one year high of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at C$5,945,372.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

