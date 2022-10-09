Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

