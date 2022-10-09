Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Envirotech Vehicles to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78% Envirotech Vehicles Competitors -301.23% -5.68% -3.77%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million -$7.65 million -8.66 Envirotech Vehicles Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 11.39

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Envirotech Vehicles’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles’ peers have a beta of 1.59, suggesting that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Envirotech Vehicles and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Envirotech Vehicles Competitors 416 2128 2910 38 2.47

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 49.05%. Given Envirotech Vehicles’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envirotech Vehicles has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles peers beat Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.