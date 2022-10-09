EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.